MLS veteran Paulo Nagamura announces his retirement

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Paulo Nagamura is retiring from professional soccer and will join the club's developmental team as an assistant coach for next season.
The 33-year-old Nagamura spent 12 years in Major League Soccer, winning two MLS Cup championships and three U.S. Open Cup titles. He started 240 of the 269 games he played in MLS with 15 goals and 21 assists.
Nagamura spent the past five seasons with Sporting KC, scoring seven goals in 119 appearances. The Brazilian also played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, Chivas USA and Toronto FC.
Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said Nagamura will be a valuable addition to the Swope Park Rangers' coaching staff, which will be led by new coach Nikola Popovic next season.
Comments