Rodriguez's layup lifts Seton Hall over No. 16 S. Carolina

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program