CSU women turn quick start into easy win over King University

COLUMBUS – Columbus State led 25-4 after 10 minutes of play against King University in women’s basketball action Wednesday and never looked back in a 66-52 win at the Lumpkin Center.
Gabby Williams led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 12 points, while Ashley Asouzu totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Alexs Carter added 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Erin Morrow scored a season-best 11 points.
“We played excellent again on the defensive end tonight,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We still aren’t where we want to be overall, but we are continuing to improve each time out.”
Leading 38-19 in the third quarter, CSU (5-0) scored the last 18 points of the third quarter to open a 56-19 lead. The Lady Cougars capitalized on 31 King turnovers, turning them into 29 points and held King to 13 of 55 shooting.
Columbus State starts conference play against Flagler at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Augustine, Fla.
