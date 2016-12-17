Central wrestlers claim team title at first Harris County invite

When Hardaway High School was unable to hold its invitational wrestling tournament for the first time in 40 years, Harris County Coach Alex Moore jumped into the time slot and held his first King of the County meet.
“The Hardaway tournament is always something teams looked forward to, and we felt we could provide a good tournament since the weekend was open,” said Moore, who celebrated his 100th dual match win the previous weekend.
“We changed the format some and limited the draw to 12 teams over the two days, using a round-robin to seed the players and then after seeding, wrestled for the individual titles. The only complaint I heard was that the round robin on Friday did go a little longer than we expected,” Moore said. “And we got some teams that traveled a long way to compete, Alpharetta and Washington-Wilkes from the Augusta area.”
The team champion was last year’s Hardaway champion, Central, as Red Devils came from eight team points down to surpass Smiths Station and capture the trophy.
“Our team is almost there,” said Central Coach Robert Morales. “The format was different, but it gave all our wrestlers plenty of mat time so we can get better. The round-robin was different but was good. They could have used another mat so that we weren’t so late the first night.”
The Red Devils took five firsts and three seconds to clinch the team win and took home nine individual medals for first through fourth. The team win was clinched at 132 pounds when Johnnie Swinnie defeated Taylor Reese of Harris County.
“I felt it came up to hard work at practice, and it showed on the mat,” Swinnie said after the win.
Panthers coach Tommy Sanders gave an analysis of why his team finished second.
“We did not do well in the semifinal round, and it hurt us in the final round,” Sanders said. “We won only one first place and took four seconds. “But the tournament was great. Every wrestler had plenty of time on the mat and was going to get a minimum of four matches,” he added.
Coach Moore’s Harris County Tigers were third, and he took in feedback from other coaches about the tournament.
“Everyone said that getting wrestlers mat time was big, plus I was pleased how our team worked hard in their matches,” Moore said.
No Harris County wrestler worked harder than Colby Hill, who made up six points to take an 11-10 decision for third place in 126-pound class as the Tigers held off Spencer for third.
“I felt like I could win the whole match, and he did get tired at the end,” said Hill.
Hardaway was one of the teams that did participate in the tournament, and first-year coach Alex Sturgeon also was positive about the event.
“I just started this year, and the previous AD (Jeff Battles) became the head of the school district athletics,” said Sturgeon. “We hope to start the tournament back up next year at a different time, because the tournament was well received.”
TEAM SCORES
Central 299, Smiths Station 288, Harris County 233, Spencer 221, Columbus 152, Washington-Wilkes 142, Northside 134, Alpharetta 108, Shaw 105, Carver 98, Hardaway 84, Opelika 69.
INDIVIDUAL FINALS
106-Studd Morris (Cen) pinned Levi Fouts (SS)
113-Jackson McNeil (HC) pinned Carl Asberry (Sh)
120-John Jones (N) pinned Mark Hurt (Cen)
126-Max Kauffman (Cen) def. Tyler Wilson (SS), 11-3
132-Johnnie Swinnie (Cen) def. Taylor Reese, 13-7
138-Elijah McNickels (Sp) def. Dillon Luttrell, 9-3
145-Josh McAllister (Col) def. Kristian Scott (Cen), 6-3
152-Robert Morales (Cen) pinned Kaleb Fontenot (SS)
160-Aiden Komendantov (HC) def. Quame Small (Sp), 9-7
170-Jalen White (Cen) def. Kylan Draper (H), 12-10
182-Cohen Perry (HC) def. Jadarius Johnson (Cen), 7-5
195-AJ Phillips (SS) pinned Hunter Brock (WW)
220-Nick Marcus (WW) pinned Keyson Stewart (Sh)
285-William NanuFabu (Col) pinned Kemeul (Car)
