Sierra Canyon beats Serra 42-40 for Division 2A title

Bobby Cole ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries to guide Sierra Canyon to a Division 2A title by beating Serra 42-40 in the 2016 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games at Sacramento State.
The Trailblazers (16-0) trailed by six early the third quarter before rallying with Dylan Tait's 17-yard TD catch in the third and two running scores by Cole in the fourth to lead 42-33 with 3:05 left. The Padres (10-5) cut the deficit to two on Leki Nunn's 3-yard run with 2:06 remaining in the game, but Sierra Canyon held on for the victory.
Niko Harris completed 12 of 22 passes for 201 yards and one TD and J.J. Hernandez scored on a 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Sierra Canyon. Harris had not played since the third game of the season due to a knee injury.
Nunn completed 18 of 34 passes for 331 yards and three TDs and ran for 109 yards and three scores for the Serra. Isiah Kendrick caught five passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for Sierra Canyon, but Serra charged back in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead on a 35-yard TD catch by Chris Park. The Trailblazers led 21-20 at the half after Hernandez ran a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.
Michael Myrick had 10 total tackles for Sierra Canyon and Taniela Latu finished with eight tackles for Serra.
