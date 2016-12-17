Kornet's late 3 lifts Vanderbilt over Chattanooga 76-74

Luke Kornet made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left after Greg Pryor missed the front end of a one-and-one lifted Vanderbilt over Chattanooga 76-74 on Saturday night.
Chattanooga's Tre' McLean, the preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year, couldn't get off a rushed jumper in time at the buzzer.
Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis led Vanderbilt (6-5) with 18 points apiece as the Commodores rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit. Jeff Roberson added 11 points and Joe Toye finished with 10. Riley LaChance chipped in seven points.
LaChance, the SEC best 3-point shooter (67.6 percent entering the game), buried a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 68 with 4:02 left.
Casey Jones led Chattanooga (8-3) with 16 points. Justin Tuoyo and Pryor both scored 12 points. Johnathan Burroughs-Cook added 11 points for the Mocs, who were outshot 26-13 at the foul line.
Chattanooga's Makinde London, a 6-foot-10 Xavier transfer who was a standout at nearby Summit High School in Spring Hill, had eight points and six rebounds.
Pryor scored 10 points during the first 20 minutes and the Commodores missed nine straight 3-pointers as the Mocs forged a 38-34 halftime lead. Pryor, a senior guard became the 22nd player in the program during the Division I era to reach the 1,000 career-points milestone with a layup for the game's first basket.
BIG PICTURE
Chattanooga: The Mocs, hoping for a return to the NCAA Tournament after falling to Indiana in the first round last season, should feel good about this one despite the loss after leading much of the second half. Chattanooga fell to 26-113 against the SEC and 3-14 versus Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores entered the game as the SEC's best 3-point shooting team and won it with a clutch 3. But they made only 6 of 21 from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga hosts Jacksonville State on Wednesday before starting Southern Conference play at Western Carolina on New Year's Eve.
Vanderbilt visits Dayton on Wednesday before beginning its Southeastern Conference schedule at LSU on Dec. 29.
