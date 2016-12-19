SMU runs out to 32-point lead, blows out Stanford 72-49

Sterling Brown scored 16 points and SMU ran out to a 32-point lead in the first half of a 72-49 victory against Stanford on Monday night.
Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye had 13 points and seven rebounds in the 22nd consecutive non-conference home win for the Mustangs (9-3), who have won five straight since dropping a pair on the road at Southern California and Boise State.
SMU shot 59 percent in the first half to 21 percent for the Cardinal (7-4), going ahead 12-0, 30-7 and 44-12 in the most impressive showing under first-year coach Tim Jankovich, who replaced Larry Brown when the Hall of Famer abruptly resigned during the summer.
Stanford leading scorer Reid Travis didn't get a shot in the first half, when Cardinal starters scored one point. He scored all 10 of his points in the second half, while Marcus Sheffield led Stanford with 13 points.
Shake Milton had 11 points and a career-high nine assists, four on alley-oop dunks. Three were to Jarrey Foster, and the other Ben Moore, who had four of SMU's seven blocks, one off its season high. Moore also had 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The Mustangs, who are 40-3 at home since the start of the 2014-15 season, had a sluggish second half, especially compared to the first, shooting 42 percent and getting outscored 30-24.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: It was a reality check less than two weeks before the Pac-12 opener, with the Cardinal shooting 21 percent in the first half while falling behind by 20 points in less than 9 minutes. Stanford was much more competitive in the first half of a loss at No. 3 Kansas.
SMU: A blowout loss to Michigan, followed soon after by the USC and Boise losses, dropped the Mustangs from Top 25 consideration. But they might start getting votes if anyone notices the huge first-half lead in this game.
UP NEXT
Stanford: After wrapping up a non-conference road schedule that covered about 25,000 miles and included a trip to China, the Cardinal get a final Pac-12 tuneup at home against Idaho on Thursday. The league schedule opens at home against Arizona State (Dec. 30) and Arizona (Jan. 1).
SMU: The Mustangs finish non-conference with a back-to-back, hosting Albany on Tuesday. The American Athletic Conference opener is Dec. 27 at Memphis
Corrects previous versions to show Stanford's record at 7-4 instead of 8-4.
