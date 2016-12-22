Sports

December 22, 2016 10:35 PM

Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

By DENIS P. GORMAN Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

P.A. Parenteau, Miles Wood, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time since defeating Vancouver 3-2 on Dec. 6.

The shutout was the 22nd of Schneider's career, and first in 45 games. His previous one occurred on Jan. 16 last season, a 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Schneider's 16 saves were the second-fewest he has made in a shutout. He had 15 in the Devils' 1-0 win over Buffalo on Nov. 30, 2013.

Entering the game, New Jersey (13-13-7) and Philadelpha (20-12-4) were on significantly different trajectories. The Devils had dropped 12 of 15, while the Flyers had won 11 of their last 13.

Following a 10 game winning streak, Philadelphia has dropped three of four.

