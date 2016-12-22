Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, right, of the Czech Republic, falls down after being pushed by New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique, left, as linesman David Brisebois (96) intervenes during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 4-0.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy, left, goes flying into the boards while applying pressure on Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, bottom right, tries to block a shot as teammates defend against Philadelphia Flyers center Chris VandeVelde (76) during the first second of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates after scoring a goal against Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28), goalie Steve Mason (35) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) attacks against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) and defenseman Andrew MacDonald (47) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald (47) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood, right, is checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during the first second of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal by center Adam Henrique, second from left, against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first second of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri, right, is checked into his team's bench by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during the first second of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise, left, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Seth Helgeson fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) tries to reach for it during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Newark, N.J.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
