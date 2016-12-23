Spanish league seeks to keep probe alive in fan's death

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season Pause

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year