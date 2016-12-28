Russell County tops Jordan at Shaw Christmas Tournament

Russell County started with a 14-3 lead and didn’t look back as they beat Jordan 96-76 Tuesday night in boys basketball action during the William Henry Shaw Christmas Tournament.
“We wanted to press and play a high, up-tempo game,” Russell County Coach Sam Moates said.
For the Warriors, Jamorris Thomas and K.C. Randolph led the way with 26 and 22 points, respectively.
Jordan’s Kenneth Green finished the game with a team high 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
With 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Jordan’s Leonard Hill finished a fastbreak with a dunk, ahd he was fouled on the play. Hill flexed his muscles toward the Russell County defender. An upset Coach Moates was on the sideline asking for a technical foul to be called.
“No. 24 (Hill) was excited he got to make a dunk, and I can’t be mad at him for that.,” Moates said. “As a coach, I wanted to stand up for my guys and show them that I had their back. I have no complaints about the officials tonight, they did a good job.”
Russell County (9-6) faces Columbus (7-4) on Friday at Columbus State University. Jordan (5-7) plays Kendrick (2-9) Thursday at Hardaway.
