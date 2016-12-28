Top local sports stories of 2016

When it comes to sports in the Chattahoochee Valley, there are always athletes and coaches doing interesting things.
There are championships and heartbreaking defeats.
Two success stories came out of Smiths Station — Myra Mack winning the state title in the 400-meter dash and Alonie Sutton winning the state title in the triple jump.
There are stories we have followed such as the recruiting of outstanding Carver High School quarterback Jawon Pass, who eventually signed with Louisville over Alabama and Auburn.
As usual, Northern Little League was trying to get to the Little League World Series but stayed home after Little League Southeastern Region in Warner Robins, Ga., rejected a protest against Peachtree City Little League, the team which topped Northern 7-5 to take the Georgia State Little League Tournament title.
Northern coach Randy Morris felt the Peachtree City team players were ineligible because all of the teams in the league did not play 12 games and because the league had no boundaries for its two leagues.
Here are some of the stories we found to be the most interesting.
Carver Wins for Pollard
On April 18, Carver High School baseball coach David Pollard, 36, was killed in a car crash involving a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing from the police.
On April 22, his team did something special in honor of its coach. Carver, which had lost every region game over the past two years, topped Shaw High School 5-3 in its final game.
After the victory, Pollard’s father Terry Render told the boys, “Coach is proud of all of y’all. This is what he dedicated his life to. He’s looking down today, and I guarantee you he’s proud. Y’all played today. Y’all played.”
And the game might not have been played if not for community support.
There was a heavy rain that morning. It took five hours and 20 bags of quick-dry to get the field ready. But then it rained again a little more than an hour before the first pitch. Five more bags of quick-dry were applied. Carver received help from people associated with several local baseball teams.
“It tells you that there are a lot of good people here in Columbus. Very caring people, and very giving,” said Carver principal Christopher Lindsey.
“I never won a state championship, but I won some big games when I played, and nothing’s beat that,” said Carver coach Andy Hicks following the game.
Isaiah Crowell
Former Carver High School running back Isaiah Crowell was in the news in 2016. Not all of it was related to football.
Crowell, who played football at the University of Georgia and Alabama State University, had a third successful season for the Cleveland Browns. With a game left in the season, he had 179 times for 800 yards and a 4.4 yards per carry average. He had also caught 37 passes for 303 yards. Two of his seven touchdowns came in the Browns’ lone victory over the San Diego Chargers.
Crowell received some bad notices nationally when he posted an illustration of a police officer getting his throat slit to Instagram with the caption “Mood: They give polices all types of weapons and they continuously choose to kill us. . . #Weak.”
This followed the deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling in police shootings but before the deaths of five police officers in Dallas.
Crowell later apologized.
“Last week was an emotional and difficult week as we saw extreme acts of violence against black men across our country as well as against police officers in Dallas. I posted an image to Instagram in the midst of that emotion that I shouldn’t have and immediately removed it. It was an extremely poor decision and I apologize for that mistake and for offending people,” he wrote in a statement.
He later donated $35,300 to the Dallas Fallen Officers Foundation.
In February, Crowell was in a Columbus court lending support to a former teammate at Carver and Georgia, Quintavius Harrow, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four to serve on charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and using an article with an altered ID number.
“We’re like brothers. We grew up together,” Crowell said.
At Thanksgiving, Crowell donated 100 turkeys to the needy in South Columbus.
Norton Resigns, Anita Howard Hired at CSU
In April, Jonathan Norton announced his resignation as women’s head basketball coach at Columbus State University, and in June, Anita Howard was hired as his replacement.
Director of Athletics Todd Reeser made both announcements.
Norton resigned to become principal at Wynnbrook Christian School in Columbus. Howard came to CSU from Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C.
Norton was a part of the CSU program for 16 years, two as a student assistant, seven as an assistant coach and seven as head coach.
He finished at CSU with a 141-61 record and was the Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year his last two seasons. Twice, CSU won the regular season title and the conference tournament title.
“CSU is in my DNA. I bleed red, white, and blue and will always be a Cougar and a Cougar fan,” Norton said.
Howard led Livingstone to a 41-14 record the last two seasons. She has also coached at Salem College.
Howard said she is thrilled to be in Columbus. “Columbus State has a great foundation that has been laid by my predecessors, and I am looking forward to the challenge of building upon their successes and leading the Lady Cougars to the ultimate goal of a national championship.”
CVCC Falls in JUCO World Series
For the third consecutive year, the baseball team from Chattahoochee Valley Community College reached the JUCO World Series but failed to bring home the title.
The ultra successful Pirates were ranked No. 1 in the nation before the series and crushed Calhoun Community College 22-4 to win the ACCC tournament championship.
CVCC, which finished 52-12, posted a 3-2 record in the JUCO World Series.
The team, coached by Adam Thomas, lost 8-1 to San Jacinto and 8-0 to Iowa Western. It beat Harford twice, 10-2 and 14-11, and San Jacinto 13-3.
During the season, Thomas broke the record for coaching victories at the school. B.R. Johnson won 630 games at CVCC and Thomas has now won 633.
Carver Coaches Carousel
Don’t be surprised if you ask a Carver High School supporter to name the head coach at the school and they do not know.
They may not have seen the latest news.
From 2005-2012 Dell McGee, now an assistant coach at the University of Georgia, led Carver to an 88-19 record and a state championship.
When he left, he was replaced by assistant Joe Kegler. Following the 2015 season, Kegler was relieved of his position, and it was announced former Alabama State coach Reggie Barlow would be the new coach in 2016. Barlow accepted. But before he coached a game, he bolted for Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Ala. He eventually ended up as head coach at Virginia State University.
Meanwhile, Carver promoted Dre’Mail King to be head coach.
Following a 7-5 season, King was replaced and his defensive coordinator Calvin Arnold named to take over. Arnold was formerly head coach at Spencer High School.
Bobby Howard Wins at Central
When celebrated prep baseball coach Bobby Howard resigned from Columbus High School in March 2015, not many expected to see him directing a team again.
After all, with 819 wins and a dozen Georgia High School Association state titles in 31 years there was not much else left to prove.
But the 64-year-old Howard was not through.
In April 2015 Howard took the job of head coach at Central High in Phenix City, replacing Roy Dixon.
“I still have a fire and a passion,” Howard said.
Howard became the team’s fifth head coach in 10 seasons.
He was already at the school working a strength and conditioning coach for the football team.
The team had not made the postseason in Dixon’s three years but went 27-14 and made the playoffs in Howard’s first.
Columbus Lions Win Title, Change Leagues
For the second year in a row, the Columbus Lions won a league championship and again decided to switch leagues.
In 2015, the Lions won the Professional Indoor Football League championship 64-38 over the Richmond Raiders.
Led by the passing and running of quarterback Casey Kacz, the Lions clobbered the West Michigan Ironmen 74-32 in June for the 2016 American Indoor Football title.
In an unusual ending, a fight involving players and some fans forced referees to stop the game with 4:08 left.
It was in June that managing owner Skip Seda informed the AIF it would not be returning, saying the team was looking for a better fit.
This season, the Lions hope to continue their success in the newly formed National Arena League which it played a role in forming.
Central High Falls in Title Game
Central High School of Phenix City took a winning streak of 30 games into its Class 7A state basketball championship game against McGill-Toolen Catholic High School but fell 79-75.
The team coached by Bobby Wright finished 32-2. It beat Spain Park 63-61 in overtime to reach the title game. That game was 54-54 at the end of regulation.
McGill-Toolen led most of the way but Central was only behind 70-67 with 1:35 to play.
The leading scorer for the Red Devils in the title contest was Demarcus Lampley with 23 points. McGill-Toolen was led by Rene Scott with 22 points.
Central player Tre Todd said afterward, “It’s just sad that we lost a game we should have won.”
Central’s 21 turnovers were key in the loss, as were offensive rebounds by McGill-Toolen.
“I felt like they slaughtered us on the glass,” Wright said, following the contest.
For Wright, who has won more than 500 games in 27 years at Central, it was the second time to come close. The Red Devils had a championship loss in 1999.
CSU Soccer Reaches Final Four
The Columbus State University women’s soccer team finished the season losing 3-0 to Grand Valley State in the NCAA Division II national semifinals.
It was the second consecutive year CSU reached the final four.
The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars finished with a 21-3 record.
The team won the Peach Belt Conference Championship in both the regular season and the tournament. It captured the Southeast Region championship.
CSU bear West Florida 2-1 with a winning goal by Mandy Janowitz to reach the final four.
“We had our chances and played very well in the first half. In the end, Grand Valley was extremely efficient and we weren’t our best in front of the net,” said head coach Jay Entlich.
Entlich said the team will use the game as a learning experience and the team had “another terrific season.”
Brookstone, Columbus Take Tennis Titles
It was tennis and more championships for Brookstone and Columbus High School.
For Brookstone, the girls team won its 11th state crown, its first since 2009.
In the Class A private school finals. Brookstone defeated Stratford Academy 3-0.
“My girls are amazing,” said Brookstone coach Mary Lynn Cumiskey.
Sammi Rice won at No. 2 singles to finish the season undefeated and Brookstone won both doubles matches.
The Columbus High boys beat Madison County 3-1 to win the Class AAAA championship.
The win left the Blue Devils with a 20-6 record.
The match was decided when Parker Bray ralled from losing the first set 6-1 to win the next two, 6-1 and 6-4.
Columbus rolled through the playoffs with a 5-0 win over Stephens County, a 3-2 win over Marist, a 3-0 win over LaGrange and 4-1 win over Spalding.
CHS player Ryan Gordon said, “I knew we had a chance. We’ve got a lot of fighters on this team.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments