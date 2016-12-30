Russell County tops Columbus at Shaw Christmas Tournament

Russell County defeated Columbus 79-59 to win the Boys Green Division of the William Henry Shaw Christmas Tournament on Friday at Columbus State University’s Lumpkin Center.
“They just outplayed us. Out hustled us,” Columbus coach George Williams said.
With a 14-14 tie after the first quarter and a 1-point Columbus lead at halftime, Russell County came out aggressively in the third quarter. Its full-court pressure quickly turned a 2-point lead into an 8-point margin, and at the end of the third quarter, Russell County had momentum and found itself up 58-43.
“We pressed more in the second half because they were hitting shots,” Russell County coach Sam Moates said.
“No. 12 (J.C. Houpt) hit a few 3-pointers early, and we wanted to take that away. We started playing the shooter.”
The difference after halftime was noticeable on the Columbus sideline as well.
“Our transition defense failed,” Williams said. “They responded to the change, and we didn’t.
“I think Noah (Lott) got a little tired in the second half and didn’t play like I know he can.”
The Warriors (10-6) next game is at Opelika while the Blue Devils (7-5) will travel to Cairo.
