Sports

December 30, 2016 10:43 PM

Jones, Walker held Loyola (Md) beat American U 68-66

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Jarred Jones had a double-double, Andre Walker scored 18 with seven assists and Loyola beat American 68-66 on Friday night in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Jones finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds four assists and two blocked shots. Cam Gregory added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

American's Delante Jones hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-2 run that made it 52-all with 8:13 left, but Chuck Champion converted a 3-point play, Jones hit a jumper and Chancellor Barnard made a layup to put Loyola (7-5) a seven-point lead two minutes later. Jones hit two free throws to make it 59-54 with 5:57 remaining, but Walker converted a 3-point play and the Greyhounds made 6 of 6 free throws from there to hold on.

Sa'eed Nelson's potential winning 3 from the top of the key was blocked by Walker with two seconds left.

Nelson, a freshman who has scored in double figures in every game but one, had 22 points. Mark Gasperini added 18, on 8-of-11 shooting, and three blocked shots.

Loyola has won three in a row and six of its last seven.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn DB Josh Holsey pitches himself for team's open secondary job

View more video

Sports Videos