Onwuasor, McGee set career highs in SUU's 93-80 win over NAU

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham Pause

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:39 DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide