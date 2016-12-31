Harden's has triple-double, career-high 53 in win over NY

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham Pause

2:39 DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead