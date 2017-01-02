Radwanska saves 3 match points to survive at Shenzhen Open

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

0:31 Auburn DB Josh Holsey pitches himself for team's open secondary job

1:19 Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma has to take care of Auburn's defensive front to win

2:17 Daniel Carlson: Kicker follows heart in delaying NFL career

4:55 Alex Kozan: The Sugar Bowl is 'where you want to be'

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl