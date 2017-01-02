Sports

January 2, 2017 3:12 PM

New Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm adds 6 assistants

The Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Coach Jeff Brohm has added six assistant coaches and two support staff members to his new lineup at Purdue.

The new coach made the announcement Monday and he didn't have to look far for two of the men — Brian Brohm and Greg Brohm. Brian Brohm was Western Kentucky's co-offensive coordinator last season and will be an assistant at Purdue. Greg Brohm will be on the support staff.

The other new assistants are Tony Levine, Nick Holt, Reggie Johnson, Anthony Poindexter and Dale Williams. They join two other assistants who were already hired — JaMarcus Shepard and Justin Lovett.

Robert Sampson will join Greg Brohm as part of the support staff.

None of the staff members has been given titles yet.

