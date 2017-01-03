White's injury halts Auburn offense after promising start

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

0:33 'Let's go' Auburn players gather on field at Superdome for Sugar Bowl

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl

0:31 Auburn DB Josh Holsey pitches himself for team's open secondary job