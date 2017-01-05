Denis Guryanov lifts Russia past Sweden in OT

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:51 Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage