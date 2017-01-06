Nigel Williams-Goss scores career-high 36 for No. 5 Zags

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

2:25 John Franklin III: Auburn's offense didn't get it done 'point blank, period'

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'