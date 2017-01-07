Ronaldo scores as Madrid matches Barcelona's unbeaten record

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

4:23 Game warden shoots family's pet deer

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage