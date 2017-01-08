AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states