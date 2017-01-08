Sports

January 8, 2017 11:01 AM

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis; city's 1st homicide of 2017

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis has recorded its first homicide of 2017.

Police say two people were shot shortly after bar closing early Sunday just after 2 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. No one has been arrested.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2iRuxRI ) reports five people have been shot in downtown Minneapolis within 24 hours. Police say three people were shot and wounded — one critically — just before 2 a.m. Saturday a few blocks away in downtown.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

View more video

Sports Videos