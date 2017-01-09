Rabb lifts Cal to 74-73 win over No. 25 USC

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says