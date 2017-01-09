Scientists: Another gypsy moth eradication needed at Purdue

Scientists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are preparing for another round of efforts to eradicate the gypsy moth population near Purdue University's main campus.
The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2jvEh5j ) that traps last year detected a slight resurgence of the moths near the Windsor Hall area on campus. Indiana officials want to perform another eradication treatment to avoid a revival of the moth's breeding population. The moths can deforest large swaths of trees and harm the environment.
Traps detected a large population of the moths in 2013 near Windsor Hall. After a 2014 eradication treatment, traps showed no viable breeding population in 2015.
A public forum about the proposed treatment is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the West Lafayette Public Library.
