Cornhuskers' Riley fires defensive coordinator Mark Banker

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson Pause

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble'

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'

2:11 Carl Lawson: 'There’s no need to be stressed anymore' with season over

0:07 Montravius Adams shows cannon for an arm in pregame warmups for Sugar Bowl

0:33 'Let's go' Auburn players gather on field at Superdome for Sugar Bowl

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham