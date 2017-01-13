Sports

January 13, 2017 12:48 AM

No 21 Saint Mary's routs Portland 74-33

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore.

Calvin Hermanson scored a career-high 27 points and No. 21 Saint Mary's shut down the Portland Pilots for a 74-33 victory Thursday night.

Jock Landale added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Gaels (15-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference), who led by as many as 44 points. Evan Fitzner also had eight points. Hermanson was the only Gael in double figures.

Alec Wintering, who leads the conference with an average of 21 points a game, was held to just four points for the Pilots (9-6, 2-1). Jazz Johnson led Portland with 13 points.

The Pilots' lowest-ever point total was 27 points, in a 43-27 loss to Pacific Lutheran in 1947-48.

