Pioneer Little League registration at Britt David Park

Pioneer Little League will hold its Spring 2017 registration for baseball and softball for ages 4-16 at Britt David Park today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration will continue at the same times the following weekend, Jan. 14-15. Please bring a birth certificate and proof of address, since the boundaries have changed. Cost will be $75 for first child and $65 for each additional sibling. Their will be a late charge of $10 after Jan.22. For more information please contact Rick Chadwick at 706-570-5100.
