January 14, 2017 2:18 PM

Chargers are on their third new logo in two days ‘celebrating’ move to Los Angeles

By Pete Grathoff

There is nowhere to go but up for the Chargers.

Since announcing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles on Thursday, the Chargers have now trotted out three different logos. After the first one was released and roundly ridiculed, word spread that it was just for marketing purposes.

Nevertheless, the logo has been changed. Here is what was first released:

A lot of people thought that was basically a rip-off of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, so the Chargers added their team colors.

That’s a little better, right? Nah. So, the Chargers made another change, and I’m guessing this one is going to stick:

