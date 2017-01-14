Cougars get first Peach Belt road win at Lander with strong second half

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Behind a terrific final 20 minutes, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team earned its first Peach Belt Conference road victory with an 80-66 win at Lander. Saturday’s game was played inside Horne Arena.
Six Cougars finished in double figures, including all five starters. Arben Camaj was 7-of-10 from the floor and led CSU with 16 points. JaCori Payne, Darius Joell and Marcus Dixon each finished with 12. Dixon added 12 rebounds for another double-double. Ryan Burnett scored a season-high 11 points, while freshman Michael Graham added a career-best 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
“We didn’t play well in the first half, but our guys responded after halftime and were able to get a big road win,” head coach Robert Moore said. “We came out and played with some energy and purpose in the second half and it showed in the final score.”
Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Columbus State (11-3, 4-3 PBC) roared out of the locker room to start the second half. Camaj scored on the opening possession and Burnett capped off a 7-0 spurt with a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead.
After Lander (5-10, 2-4) took the lead back at 39-38, the Cougars got rolling again. Over the next nine minutes, CSU outscored the Bearcats 28-6 to all but put the game away. Joell had eight points during the run, including back-to-back threes.
Columbus State made 12 of its first 13 shots to start the second half, with three makes from outside. By the time the Cougars’ run ended, CSU went from down six to up 21.
The lead grew as wide as 22 down the stretch and the closest the Bearcats got was the 14-point final margin.
The Cougars led for much of the first half as well, but a late barrage from Lander gave the Bearcats the lead at the half.
CSU held a 23-19 lead with five minutes until halftime. LU then hit the Cougars with a 13-2 spurt that included three straight makes from outside.
The Cougars shot 53.4 percent (31-for-58) from the field and made 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) three-pointers. CSU was also 13-of-15 (86.7 percent) from the free throw line.
Lander was limited to just 33.3 percent (20-for-60) on the day.
Columbus State will wrap up its road trip on Monday at Francis Marion. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Florence, S.C.
