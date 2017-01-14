Sports

January 14, 2017 8:13 PM

No. 4 UCLA holds on for narrow 83-82 win at Utah

By KAREEM COPELAND AP Sports Writer
SALT LAKE CITY

Lorenzo Ball had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds, helping No. 4 UCLA edge Utah 83-82 on Saturday.

The Bruins (18-1, 5-1 Pac-12) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half despite a poor defensive performance. Aaron Holiday hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:52 left to give UCLA an 81-80 lead and Utah forward Kyle Kuzma missed a contested 3 in the final seconds.

Thomas Welsh then made two foul shots for the Bruins and Lorenzo Bonam scored in the waning moments for the Utes, providing the final margin.

