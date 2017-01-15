Lewis scores 3 TDS, Pats advance to AFC title game 34-16

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy Pause

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:04 Health concerns drives attorney to request low bond for 10th Street shooting victim facing drug charges

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range