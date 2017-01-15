DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Raptors rout Knicks 116-101

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

0:51 Becoming the Grinch