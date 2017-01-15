Sports

January 15, 2017 8:13 PM

No. 10 Oregon State women beat Southern Cal 74-60

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help No. 10 Oregon State beat Southern California 74-60 on Sunday.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12). Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Breanna Brown and Mikayla Pivec each had 10 points.

Oregon State rebounded from a 66-56 loss to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night that snapped its 12-game winning streak. The Beavers outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the third quarter to take a 58-38 lead.

Sadie Edwards had 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-6), and Courtney Jaco added 13. The Trojans have lost five straight.

TIP INS

Oregon State: The Beavers have won six straight against the Trojans, including a matchup last year in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC's last win in the series came in the 2014 Pac-12 title game.

Southern California: The Trojans shot 35.8 percent (24 of 67) from the field and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) on free throws.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Utah on Friday night.

Southern California: Hosts UCLA on Wednesday night.

