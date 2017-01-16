Thomas breaks scoring records in winning Sony Open

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'