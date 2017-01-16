High school football player dies in crash after college trip

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:57 Signs of the season help hearing-impaired children enjoy Christmas

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson