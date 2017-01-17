Navigato has career-high 22, Toledo rolls over Bowling Green

6:57 Gus Malzahn: Quarterbacks knew 'exactly what to expect' Pause

1:13 Boy Scouts scoutmaster has mentored nearly 100 Eagle Scouts

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases