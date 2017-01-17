Orderique leads Columbus swimmers at area championships

At the Columbus area swim championships on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center, it seemed the hardest part for Columbus High School was divvying up the medals at the end of the day.
Columbus delivered an excellent performance in the area championship with victories in the boys and girls divisions. The Blue Devils dominated the day by winning 14 of the 24 events against a field of 13 other teams.
“We had probably close to 85 or 90 percent best times, and that’s all I can ask of them,” Columbus coach Karen Waters said. “We competed, we would not give up and we kept going strong.”
The area championships served as a precursor to the state championships at Georgia Tech beginning Feb. 2. While it provided a window for swimmers on all teams to race their way into the big meet, it also made it apparent that Columbus’ team members will be a challenge going forward.
Chief among them will be Fabrizzo Orderique, who had a busy and rewarding day.
“It was so much fun,” said Orderique, who won the boys 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and contributed to victories in the 200 and 400 free relays. “This is my first year here, and honestly, it was exciting. With your team there, it just makes it so much better.”
Columbus pulled off the victory, but Northside High School did what it could to keep the event interesting. Led by Jacob Abeyta, Northside won its share of events and ultimately finished second in the boys division.
“We had a couple of bumps here and there, but in general, I’m proud of the way our team did,” said Abeyta, who helped Northside win the 200 medley relay and later won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. “I’m looking forward to a big meeting at state in a few weeks.”
The focus on state is one also shared by Waters, who sees Tuesday’s triumphs as a good start toward even bigger things in Atlanta.
“We need to take the momentum and make sure they’re all working hard for another two weeks,” Waters said. “We have that incentive to go on.”
Below are the results from Tuesday that helped swimmers — and one diver — qualify for the state meet.
Boys Events
200-Yard Medley Relay
1st - A - Northside - 1:43.86
Boys 200 Freestyle
1st - Fabrizzio Orderique, Columbus - 1:52.48
2nd - Taylor Williams, Columbus - 1:54.94
200 Individual Medley
1st - Jacob Abeyta, Northside - 2:00.26
50 Freestyle
1st - Max Myers, Northside - 23.43
100 Butterfly
1st - Fabrizzio Orderique, Columbus - 55.27
100 Freestyle
1st - Chase Parker, Columbus - 49.58
2nd - Kalman DeMott, Americus-Sumter - 51.99
500 Freestyle
1st - Chase Parker, Columbus - 4:52.26
Girls 500-Yard Freestyle
1st - Katie Jordan, Columbus - 5:30.47
200 Free Relay
1st - A - Columbus - 1:36.47
2nd - A - Shaw - 1:38.08
100 Backstroke
1st - Jacob Abeyta, Northside - 55.60
100 Breaststroke
1st - Christian Fontanez, Northside - 1:05.85
400-Yard Free Relay
1st - Columbus - 3:26.63
2nd - A - Northside - 3:26.86
Girls Events
200 Medley Relay
1st - A - Columbus - 1:55.00
200 Freestyle
1st - Hannah Mattson, Brookstone - 1:55.58
2nd - Allie Murphy, Columbus - 2:00.39
3rd - Nyssa Goodroe, Columbus - 2:04.73
200 Individual Medley
1st - Madigan Starr, Columbus - 2:12.54
2nd - Lindsey Conroy, Columbus - 2:17.21
50 Freestyle
1st - Alexandra Paschal, LaGrange - 24.18
2nd - Ashlyn Steinbach, Columbus - 25.53
3rd - Kaleigh Feger, Columbus - 25.86
4th - Kylie Davenport, Columbus - 25.98
1-Meter Diving
1st - Emma Hatala, Columbus - 157.60
100 Butterfly
1st - Hannah Mattson, Brookstone - 57.81
100 Freestyle
1st - Allie Murphy, Columbus - 55.49
2nd - Kylie Davenport, Columbus - 57.41
3rd - Anna Leary, Brookstone - 58.22
4th - Kaleigh Feger, Columbus - 58.38
200 Free Relay
1st - A - Columbus - 1:43.91
2nd - B - Columbus - 1:51.69
100 Backstroke
1st - Alexandra Pachal, LaGrange - 58.51
2nd - Sydney Mauldin - 1:03.63
100 Breaststroke
1st - Ashlyn Steinbach, Columbus - 1:08.95
2nd - Lindsey Conroy, Columbus - 1:11.50
3rd - Hope McNair, Northside - 1:14.68
400 Free Relay
1st - A - Columbus Blue Devils - 3:48.77
2nd - B - Columbus Blue Devils - 3:52.46
3rd - A - Brookstone - 4:07.11
