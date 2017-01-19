Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 19, 2017

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand Pause

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:54 Rev. Deacon Stephen Muse talks about his book

1:46 New restaurant featuring healthy, 'clean eating' slated to open soon

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)