Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 19, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Smiths Station (SS) 75, Jefferson Davis (JD) 6
106: Levi Fouts (SS) over Dailan Green (JD) (Dec 11-5) 113: Kobe Frazier (JD) over Tony Batiz (SS) (Fall 0:47) 120: Isaac Arnett (SS) over Isaiah Hooks (JD) (Fall 0:54) 126: Tyler Wilson (SS) over (JD) (For.) 132: Alexander Fauts (SS) over (JD) (For.) 138: Dillon Luttrell (SS) over Fredrick Foster (JD) (DQ) 145: Kaleb Fontenot (SS) over (JD) (For.) 152: Jacob Baker (SS) over (JD) (For.) 160: Ryan Donnelly (SS) over (JD) (For.) 170: Nickolas Derdoski (SS) over (JD) (For.) 182: Kenneth Newsome (SS) over (JD) (For.) 195: Austin Phillips over (JD) (For.) 220: Isaiah Broaders (SS) over Jason Wallace (JD) (Fall 1:37) 285: Jacob Purcell (SS) over (JD) (For.)
SS 59, R.E. Lee (RE) 16
106: Levi Fouts (SS) over (RE) (For.) 113: Dillion Morales (SS) over Kendrick Hamilton (RE) (Dec 7-2) 120: Isaac Arnett (SS) over Laperio Wheat (RE) (Dec 7-2) 126: Tyler Wilson (SS) over (RE) (For.) 132: Alexander Fauts (SS) over Konoa Lyons (RE) (Fall 1:20) 138: Dillon Luttrell (SS) over Brian Postell (RE) (Fall 4:58) 145: Kaleb Fontenot (SS) over Jarcel Martin (RE) (Fall 2:34) 152: Princeton Perryman (RE) over TJ Cox (SS) (Fall 1:15) 160: Ryan Donnelly (SS) over Issac Cleveland (RE) (Fall 0:27) 170: Jaquarius Milner (RE) over Nickolas Derdoski (SS) (MD 12-1) 182: Trey El (RE) over Kenneth Newsome (SS) (Fall 1:32) 195: Austin Phillips (SS) over Kris Pecoraro (RE) (TF 17-2 5:52) 220: Deondrae Williams (SS) over Le’Frederick Walker (RE) (DQ) 285: Jacob Purcell (SS) over (RE) (For.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenwood 63, Lee-Scott 45
James Beck led all scorers with 21 points and was followed close behind by Trip Day, who had 17. Glenwood trailed early but took the lead before halftime and never looked back.
Thursday at Glenwood
Lee-Scott
14
9
17
5
—
45
Glenwood
9
16
27
11
—
63
Lee-Scott: D. Thompson 9; H. Waid 9; H. Harper 9; J. Aldrige 7; W. Summers 4; B. Dean 4; J. Carson 2; D. Kennedy 1
Glenwood: James Beck 21; Trip Day 17; Christian Clausell 15; Brandon Moseley 7; Nick Adams 3
Records: Glenwood 19-2 Next: Tuscaloosa at Glenwood, 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
JUNIOR COLLEGE BASKEBALL
Jefferson Davis Community College 70, Chattahoochee Valley Community College 68
K’Viontae Williams and Stefan Harris combined for 27 points for Chattahoochee Valley, but it wasn’t enough in this tight contest with Jefferson Davis.
Thursday at Chattahoochee Valley
Jefferson Davis: CJ Perry 23, Tez Brooks 18, Keonte Edwards 10
Chattahoochee Valley: K’Viontae Williams 15, Stefan Harris 12, Timothy White 12, Lederrius Jones 12
Records: 12-6 Next: Chattahoochee Valley at Lawson State Community College, 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
