Utah routs Washington State behind Kuzma's 19

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand Pause

1:26 Raw video: fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:00 Ralston resident pushed his wheelchair three blocks for court hearing

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states