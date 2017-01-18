Sports

January 18, 2017 11:18 PM

Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
LINCOLN, Neb.

Marc Loving scored off an inbounds pass from C.J. Jackson with less than a second to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 67-66 on Wednesday night.

Tai Webster had driven for Nebraska's go-ahead layup with 35 seconds left, and Ohio State played for the last shot. Loving missed a 3-pointer, but JaQuan Lyle got the rebound under the basket, and the Buckeyes were able to call timeout with 1.9 seconds left.

Loving moved freely into the lane after Glynn Watson Jr. fell down, and his soft shot bounced on the rim before dropping through with 0.6 seconds left. Nebraska couldn't get off a final shot.

Loving had 15 points, and Lyle and Jae'Sean Tate added 13 apiece for the Buckeyes (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten).

Webster had 18 points to lead the Huskers (9-9, 3-3), who have lost three straight.

