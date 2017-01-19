Andy's ankle, Federer's biggest test highlight Friday action

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand Pause

1:26 Raw video: fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:00 Ralston resident pushed his wheelchair three blocks for court hearing

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

2:02 Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"