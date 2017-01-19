Jordan wide receiver D’Andre Snead commits to Savannah State

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Jordan High School receiver D’Andre Snead has decided on where home will be for the next four years.
Snead verbally committed to Savannah State shortly after visiting the school on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver said West Georgia, UAB, and Hutchinson Community College were among the other schools he had been considering.
“On the visit I went on yesterday, it actually surprised me,” Snead said. “I didn’t know it was going to be as much like home as they made it feel for me.”
Snead said he met with some of the Tiger players and had a chance to bond with them during his visit. That bonding is something Snead explained he’s looking forward to come the fall when he has a chance to become part of Savannah State’s program.
Snead was a major contributor for the Red Jackets in 2016. He reeled in 40 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver. He delivered on defense as well, making a pair of interceptions and 24 tackles in his senior season.
Jordan head coach Justin Newman sees Snead’s transition to the collegiate level being a successful one.
“I think his game fits really, really well with what colleges are running on offense with the running and the RPOs (run-pass options),” Newman said. “He’s a guy who can stretch the field vertically. He’s a very, very gifted athlete. When he gets down the field, he’s got great moves and he high points the ball very well.”
Newman also highlighted Snead’s consistent work ethic during his time at Jordan. He said it made players gravitate toward Snead, which in turn helped the team grow closer.
That quality is something that has already grabbed the attentions of coaches at Savannah State.
“It shows in what the coaches had to say about him,” Newman said. “They want him to come in and pretty much compete and play right away. I mean, if you don’t have that kind of work ethic, you don’t come in as a freshman in a Division I program and play.”
Newman stressed how he and the coaches at Jordan try to send all of their players to school. In Snead’s case, heading to Savannah State has the potential to put him in the spotlight. As an FCS program, the Tigers usually play one or two major FBS teams each season.
A strong showing in some of those matchups could give Snead a chance to chase the dream of playing professionally.
“Hopefully, (Savannah State) will open some doors for me,” Snead said.
Comments