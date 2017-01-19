Glenwood School’s Carlee Taylorson signs volleyball scholarship

Carlee Taylorson told Glenwood head volleyball coach Kayla Strong two years ago that she wanted to play the sport past high school. Strong told Taylorson, then a new transfer from Harris County, she would have to work hard and prepare to hear a lot of noes before she got a yes.
On Wednesday, Taylorson said yes to the scholarship offer she had been striving for since that time.
Taylorson signed to play volleyball at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama. Her decision is a special one for Strong and her program, as Taylorson is the first volleyball player from Glenwood to sign with a school.
“She’s meant a great deal,” Strong said. “We’re going to miss her. I know there are a lot of coaches that we play that are glad to see her go because they don’t have to face her next year. She’s just a great athlete and a hard worker.”
Taylorson only played one season for the Lady Gators due to the timing in which she transferred. Despite the limited play, she served an important role for the team while working to make improvements to reach the next level.
Her eyes were set on Southern Union, and a tryout in front of head coach Ametrice Jackson would determine whether or not she became a Bison. She passed Jackson’s eye test, resulting in a scholarship offer that Taylorson ultimately accepted.
“She said that Southern Union was really where she felt her heart was,” Strong said. “The coach was gracious enough to tell her she wanted her. I know it’s a big deal for her because I know that’s where she really wanted to go.”
Strong spoke at length about what Taylorson’s signing meant for her team. She said it showed that people were buying into what they were building at Glenwood. It also showed her how much the sport has been growing in the South.
Taylorson will always stand as the first player Strong coached who signed to play at the collegiate level, which Strong considers even more special considering what Taylorson is all about.
“It means a lot to me in that aspect,” Strong said. “For it to be a player like her who has all the characteristics you want in an athlete, it’s even better.”
