January 19, 2017 9:41 PM

Agosto, Frink help LIU Brooklyn hold off Wagner 76-69

NEW YORK

Jashaun Agosto scored 19 points and Jerome Frink added 15 as LIU Brooklyn broke away in the final two minutes to defeat Wagner 76-69 on Thursday night.

Frink broke a 67-67 tie when he converted a 3-point play with 2:10 remaining and the Blackbirds (13-7) outscored Wagner 9-2 down the stretch, improving to 6-1 and in a three-way tie atop the Northeast Conference.

Frink scored in double digits for the 30th-straight game, he and Agosto each had four assists and Frink added three blocked shots.

Corey Henson led Wagner (7-10, 3-4) with 17 points — 10 in the first half — and is within 50 of 1,000 career points. Mike Aaman tossed in 13 points and Connor Ferrell 10 for the Seahawks, who never led but forged a 67-67 tie on an Aaman basket with 2:41 to play. LIU Brooklyn led by as many as 13 in the first half.

