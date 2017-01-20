Northern Little League spring registration Jan. 21-22

Northern Little League will hold spring registration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Psalmond Road Recreation Center. More information and printable registration forms can be found at http://www.northernll.org/. Proof of address and birth certificates are required at registration especially since the boundaries have changed.
Northern offers baseball and softball for the following ages: T-Ball (4-5), Softball (6-16), Baseball (6-12) and Junior and Senior Baseball (13-16).
Any baseball players outside of the Northern district ages 13-16 interested in playing baseball can check with their local leagues to determine registration location.
The Junior and Senior Baseball programs are relatively new to the Columbus area and are designed to bridge the gap between middle school and high school. The league is designed to be travel ball friendly with games scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The fee is $70 per player, with a family discount if registering more than one child. Late registration fee is $80 per child.
The season begins in March and will run through May.
For more information, contact John Lawson at 706-662-9061 or at president@northernll.org.
