Local wrestling squads to face off in City Wrestling Championships

Fourteen local teams are set to square off in the 22nd annual City Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Columbus High’s gym, with matches beginning at 10 a.m.
Central enters the tournament as the reigning champions, having defeated Spencer 225-213 in the team standings in 2016. Another victory on Saturday would give the Red Devils their third consecutive City Championships title.
For Columbus head coach Namu Keys, the championships give his team solid insight on what they can anticipate going forward.
“A lot of the teams in the city are in our region and in our area as well,” Keys said. “It gives us a good indication of where we’ll be at as far as area placement and going ahead to sectionals and trying to advance to the state competition.”
Keys’ Blue Devils have been dealing with injuries for much of the season, but Saturday’s matches offer a chance to regroup. Keys explained a high placement and common foes could pay dividends later in the form of having better seeding for the upcoming area tournament. To do that, Keys stressed the importance of his athletes toughing it out and avoiding mental mistakes.
As far as the competitors on Saturday, Keys pointed at the likes of Central and Smiths Station as schools to keep an eye on.
“The teams to watch out for are the teams that come from Alabama,” Keys said. “In Alabama, they start them off wrestling a little earlier than we can over here in Georgia, because they have feeder programs into their high schools.”
Three awards are presented after the final match has concluded. The Carter-Butts Medal is given to the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. The William McVay Medal is awarded to the athlete who displays sportsmanship, honor and integrity. The Rustin-Morgan Award is taken home by the winning coach of the day’s events.
A familiar face will also be in attendance for Saturday’s matches. Larry Morgan, the longtime Columbus head coach, will be on hand to watch the meet was well as hand out awards at the day’s end.
“He’s always a good figurehead,” Keys said. “He’s the one who really started the city tournament.”
