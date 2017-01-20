Columbus Blue Devils down Carver in last-second thriller

Columbus guard Noah Lott’s aim proved true on his free throws in the final seconds of Friday night’s game against Carver. Little did Lott know that the three-point lead he built the Blue Devils with under 20 seconds to go was far from secure.
Lott’s free throws put Columbus ahead 64-61 in what was a dramatic back-and-forth affair with Carver (13-4, 6-2). With the final seconds quickly ticking away, Carver’s Daniel Melvin fired up a shot from behind the 3-point arc. Melvin, who finished with 10 points, had delivered perfect shot after perfect shot through most of the contest.
But that was not the case this time. The shot ricocheted off the rim, sending Columbus (10-8, 3-6) home winners 64-61 and the Blue Devils’ fans into a frenzy.
“They kept fighting, both teams did,” Columbus head coach George Williams said. “I give a lot of credit to them and a lot of credit to us. We just came out on the fortunate end. They got a good look at the basket, and that ball almost went in.”
The entirety of the fourth quarter consisted of momentum changing hands between the two teams. The Tigers tied the game 56-56 with 2:15 to go thanks to two points from Devin Flowers, who had seven points.
However, the Blue Devils took control at this point, regaining the lead on free throws from Lott and Terrance Dixon followed by a lay-up from Kendall Downer, who led Columbus with 19 points.
Downer’s shot was followed by the harrowing free throws down the line for the Blue Devils that ultimately sealed the deal.
The victory was a shot of relief for Columbus. After recently losing a starter to transfer and dealing with four losses in their last five games, the Blue Devils needed something to help the team bounce back to close the regular season and make a run in the postseason. Friday’s victory has the makings of the necessary catalyst.
Having said that, Williams still had to catch his breath when it was all said and done.
“I knew they were going to get the ball to Melvin,” Williams said. “I thought we had him covered, but he got open anyway. He threw it up there, and it almost went in. I’m gracious it didn’t.”
Comments