Sports

January 22, 2017 12:25 AM

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 20, 2017

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Central 69, Smiths Station 20

Central stormed out of the gates quickly and never looked back against Smiths Station. The Lady Red Devils were led by Tiyah Johnson, who had 19 points, and Teyah Johnson, who finished with 12.

Friday at Central

SS

4

8

1

7

20

Central

32

18

15

4

69

Smiths Station Marrissa Strickland 8; Dee Jones 7; Harmony Stephens 2; Jacqueline Williams 2; Mikayla Williams 1

Central: Tiyah Johnson 19; Teyah Johnson 12; Lashuante Faniel 10; Shauntaia Williams 8; Amber Edmonds 8; Alleya King 4; Kayla Vance 4; Markaila Paige 2; Kayla Davis 2

Records: Central 18-3 (4-0); Smiths Station 4-13 (0-3) Next: Central at Russell County, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Smiths Station at Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WRESTLING

AHSAA DUALS QUARTERFINALS

Oak Mountain 46, Smiths Station 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary Christian 77, Central Fellowship 63

Calvary Christian broke open a tight game with Central Fellowship in the third quarter, scoring 27 points to provide breathing room it did not relinquish. Bryce Andrews led Calvary Christian with 25 points in the upset victory, while Kasen Andrews scored 19.

Friday at Calvary Christian

CF

22

10

18

13

63

CC

18

15

27

17

77

Calvary Christian: Bryce Andrews 25; Kasen Andrews 19; Leroy Adderley 10; Cam Green 8; Tred Wilburn 7; Aaron Christopher 5; Stuart Mills-Wells 3

Central Fellowship: Dartavious Thompson 29; Christian Wilkerson 12; TJ Morgan 7; Eli Smith 7; Blake Jones 6; Kyle Moss 2

Records: Calvary Christian 4-8 Next: Calvary Christian at Ballard, Tuesday

Brookstone 56, Marion County 51

Brookstone edged out Marion County in a slugfest on Friday night. Brookstone was driven to victory in part by Sutton Eggena, who led all scorers with 16 points.

Friday at Marion County

BRO

13

12

12

19

56

MAR

14

10

12

15

51

Brookstone: Sutton Eggena 16; Chris Edmonds 12; Frank Waldrep 8; William Reaves 6; Trey Lingo 6; Jamie Sheek 4; AJ Harris 2; MJ Scott 2

Marion County: Rogers 18; Mitchell 8; Tullis 6; Walton 6; Brown 6; Kelley 2; Battle 2; Thornton 2; Bridges 1

Records: Brookstone 8-9 (4-7); Marion County 8-11 (3-8) Next: Brookstone vs Providence Christian (Philips Arena) 12:45 p.m., Saturday; Marion County vs Central 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

Quitman County 86, Miller County 60

Quitman County: Shahee Billings 32; Laqueveus Nelson 20; Destin Scott 13; Jadarian Gibbs 10

Record: Quitman County 15-1 Next: Quitman County vs Terrell County, Saturday

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

View more video

Sports Videos