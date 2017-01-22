Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Jan. 20, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Central 69, Smiths Station 20
Central stormed out of the gates quickly and never looked back against Smiths Station. The Lady Red Devils were led by Tiyah Johnson, who had 19 points, and Teyah Johnson, who finished with 12.
Friday at Central
SS
4
8
1
7
—
20
Central
32
18
15
4
—
69
Smiths Station Marrissa Strickland 8; Dee Jones 7; Harmony Stephens 2; Jacqueline Williams 2; Mikayla Williams 1
Central: Tiyah Johnson 19; Teyah Johnson 12; Lashuante Faniel 10; Shauntaia Williams 8; Amber Edmonds 8; Alleya King 4; Kayla Vance 4; Markaila Paige 2; Kayla Davis 2
Records: Central 18-3 (4-0); Smiths Station 4-13 (0-3) Next: Central at Russell County, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Smiths Station at Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WRESTLING
AHSAA DUALS QUARTERFINALS
Oak Mountain 46, Smiths Station 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary Christian 77, Central Fellowship 63
Calvary Christian broke open a tight game with Central Fellowship in the third quarter, scoring 27 points to provide breathing room it did not relinquish. Bryce Andrews led Calvary Christian with 25 points in the upset victory, while Kasen Andrews scored 19.
Friday at Calvary Christian
CF
22
10
18
13
—
63
CC
18
15
27
17
—
77
Calvary Christian: Bryce Andrews 25; Kasen Andrews 19; Leroy Adderley 10; Cam Green 8; Tred Wilburn 7; Aaron Christopher 5; Stuart Mills-Wells 3
Central Fellowship: Dartavious Thompson 29; Christian Wilkerson 12; TJ Morgan 7; Eli Smith 7; Blake Jones 6; Kyle Moss 2
Records: Calvary Christian 4-8 Next: Calvary Christian at Ballard, Tuesday
Brookstone 56, Marion County 51
Brookstone edged out Marion County in a slugfest on Friday night. Brookstone was driven to victory in part by Sutton Eggena, who led all scorers with 16 points.
Friday at Marion County
BRO
13
12
12
19
—
56
MAR
14
10
12
15
—
51
Brookstone: Sutton Eggena 16; Chris Edmonds 12; Frank Waldrep 8; William Reaves 6; Trey Lingo 6; Jamie Sheek 4; AJ Harris 2; MJ Scott 2
Marion County: Rogers 18; Mitchell 8; Tullis 6; Walton 6; Brown 6; Kelley 2; Battle 2; Thornton 2; Bridges 1
Records: Brookstone 8-9 (4-7); Marion County 8-11 (3-8) Next: Brookstone vs Providence Christian (Philips Arena) 12:45 p.m., Saturday; Marion County vs Central 7:30 p.m., Tuesday
Quitman County 86, Miller County 60
Quitman County: Shahee Billings 32; Laqueveus Nelson 20; Destin Scott 13; Jadarian Gibbs 10
Record: Quitman County 15-1 Next: Quitman County vs Terrell County, Saturday
