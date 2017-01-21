Sports

January 21, 2017 9:41 PM

Moore scores 36 points, leads North Florida over Lipscomb

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dallas Moore scored 36 points and North Florida beat Lipscomb 90-84 on Saturday night.

Moore was 14 of 26 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Chris Davenport added 15 points for North Florida (9-14, 4-1 Atlantic Sun), which shot 31 of 60 (52 percent) from the floor. Aaron Bodager and Garrett Sams added 11 points apiece.

Josh Williams had 25 points to lead Lipscomb (11-11, 3-2). Garrison Mathews chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds.

North Florida led by as many as 16 points in the second half, and had a 10-point lead with 4:31 remaining. The Bisons used a 15-9 spurt, capped by Mathews' 3-pointer, to pull 83-79 with 44 seconds left.

Moore made a pair of free throws, and Williams missed a 3-point shot on the next possession. Moore added a layup and the Ospreys made 3 of 4 from the line to seal it.

